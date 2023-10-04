The largest shareholder of Aimia Inc. AIM-T says it has become disillusioned and frustrated by the company’s board and management team, so it has made a bid to take Aimia private in a deal that values the company at about $308-million.

Under the proposal, Mithaq Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mithaq Capital SPC, has offered $3.66 per share in cash for the stake in Aimia it does not already own.

Aimia shares closed up two cents at US$3.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Mithaq is a segregated portfolio company and affiliate of Mithaq Holding Co. a family office based in Saudi Arabia.

It says it already owns or exercises control or direction over a 30.96 per cent stake in Aimia.

The company voted against the re-election of the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting earlier this year.