Aimia’s lead airline partner threatens to sever relationship – mirroring Air Canada’s strategy with Aeroplan

Mexico’s leading airline is threatening to sever ties with Canada’s Aimia Inc., opening a second front for the Canadian loyalty-plan provider to fight after a board battle erupted over the past week.
As part of its second-quarter earnings, Grupo Aeromexico has disclosed it is “re-evaluating all aspects of its customer loyalty strategy.” The company said it wants to minimize its reliance on the loyalty program PLM Premier and is considering a “seamless transition away” from the plan.
PLM runs Club Premier, Mexico’s leading frequent-flier program, which has partnered with national airline Aeromexico. The airline controls the majority stake in PLM, while Aimia owns the remaining 49 per cent.
A change to the business relationship would have a material impact on Aimia because the PLM stake is its major asset after Aimia sold Aeroplan to Air Canada in 2018.
Aimia’s shares fell 5 per cent in early morning trading on Wednesday.
Grupo Aeromexico’s announcement comes exactly one year after the company first bid for the 49 per cent stake from Aimia. At the time, the offer was seen as opportunistic because it was revealed the day after Air Canada launched a hostile offer for Aeroplan.
Aimia turned down Grupo Aeromexico’s offer in a matter of hours, arguing that it undervalued the asset. However, Aimia eventually sold Aeroplan for $516-million, leaving the PLM stake as its top asset.
This time around, Grupo Aeromexico’s announcement comes on the heels of an escalating battle between Aimia’s largest shareholder, Mittleman Brothers LLC, and most of Aimia’s board directors.
On Monday, Aimia said it added two new directors with a financial background, Dieter Jentsch and Fred Mifflin, which increased the size of the board to eight. The move was a surprise because the company held its annual meeting less than three weeks before the appointments, on June 28, and those meetings are the formal venue for electing directors. It is rare to make appointments so soon after one.
Mittleman fired back on Tuesday, denouncing the secrecy around the appointments and accusing Aimia of backtracking on its recent promise to shrink the board’s size. Mittleman owns 23 per cent of Aimia and has a seat on the board, but the fund said it was only given notice of the new appointments “mere hours” before they were made official.
At this point, it is unclear how much leverage Grupo Aeromexico has to pull out of Club Premier. In its announcement, the company cited “irregularities and potential breaches of the relevant contractual arrangements governing PLM Premier.”
However, Aeromexico’s contract with Club Premier runs until 2030 and the company would have to prove it has legitimate legal reasons to sever the relationship without paying break fees or fulfilling other contractual obligations.
It is also unclear if Grupo Aeromexico and Aimia are on good terms – which will affect the tone of any discussions. Aimia’s CEO, Jeremy Rabe, previously ran PLM and he has also worked for Aeromexico. A few months ago, it seemed as though there was an opening for Mr. Rabe to repair the relationship with Aeromexico, because the airline disclosed the departure of its most recent CEO.
Given Grupo Aeromexico’s new disclosure, it seems as though a reset is no longer in the cards.
Grupo Aeromexico and Aimia did not immediately return requests for comment.
Should Grupo Aeromexico sever its relationship with Club Premier, Aimia’s future would be in serious limbo. Its next-business after Club Premier, Insights and Loyalty Solutions, lost $94.9-million last year.
Any change in the relationship would also complicate matters for Mittleman Brothers, which is urging Aimia to acquire assets outside of the loyalty rewards market. Without steady cash flow from Club Premier, Aimia could find it more difficult to fund any acquisitions.
Aimia has been struggling to settle on a strategy for the past year. The company agreed to sell Aeroplan to Air Canada last August, and the sale closed in December, but Aimia has made little progress since. Aeroplan used to contribute about 80 per cent of its operating earnings.
