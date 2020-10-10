 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Air Canada agrees to acquire Transat AT at a reduced price

The Canadian Press
Air Canada's deal to buy Transat AT, if it clears regulatory hurdles and wins approval from Transat shareholders, could proceed in early 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Air Canada is still looking to take Transat AT under its wing despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the airline industry, but it will pay far less than originally expected.

The two companies have agreed on revised terms that would see Air Canada pay $5 a share for the parent company of Air Transat, compared to the $18 per share originally pledged in its takeover bid.

That brings the total price of the takeover to $190-million, down from $720-million previously.

Air Canada says in a news release that the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the aviation industry and the value of airlines and their assets, but it still wants to proceed with the acquisition.

The deal could be concluded in early 2021 if it is approved by Transat AT shareholders and regulators in Canada and the European Union.

The European Commission’s antitrust body, which is investigating the proposed merger, has not indicated whether it would give the green light.

Follow related topics

Tickers mentioned in this story
