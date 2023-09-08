Air Canada AC-T has repaid a Canadian government loan worth $462-million used to buy aircraft, as Canada’s largest airline shores up its balance sheet in the wake of the pandemic.

Air Canada said it has paid back Export Development Canada the balance of a 2020 credit facility used to buy 14 Airbus A220 planes, and repaid $127-million to the Export-Import Bank of the United States for the purchases of four Boeing 787s. The U.S. repayment is partial, and both loans are subject to unspecified accrued interest.

“One of Air Canada’s top priorities following the pandemic is to deleverage and since late last year we have now pre-paid approximately $1.87-billion in debt,” and reduced annual interest expenses by $158-million, Air Canada said in a statement.

Air Canada placed its first order for the Mirabel, Que.-made A220, then called the Bombardier C-Series, in 2016. The airline has since placed more orders, and now flies 33 of the planes with more on the way. The narrow-body 300 series of the A220 used by Air Canada seats 137, with a range of about 6,000 kilometres.

Chris Murray, an analyst with ATB Capital Markets, said the repayments signal Air Canada has returned to a “normalized operating environment” after COVID-19 halted much of the world’s air travel and sent the aviation industry into financial straits.

“With significant liquidity in place and demand conditions remaining robust, we expect the deleveraging process to continue, positioning the company to return to an investment-grade credit rating over the medium term,” Mr. Murray said in a research note.

Air Canada’s share price was little changed in Friday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is up about 11 per cent this year.