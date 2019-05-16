Air Canada and Transat, Onex and WestJet: A guide to Canadian airline deals

It’s been a rollicking week for deal-making in Canada’s airline sector.
The action kicked off Monday, when Onex Corp. struck an agreement to purchase WestJet Airlines Ltd. for $3.5-billion.
Then on Thursday, Air Canada said it had entered exclusive talks to purchase Transat A.T. Inc., the Montreal-based airline and tour operator.
Here’s what we know so far of the potential deals.
The Onex-WestJet deal
Private-equity firm Onex has struck a friendly, all-cash deal to acquire Calgary-based WestJet for $3.5-billion.
Under the terms, Onex would pay $31 for all outstanding shares, or a 67-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal, which is subject to shareholder and regulator approvals, would take Canada’s No. 2 carrier private, after spending much of its lifetime as a publicly traded company.
This is not Onex’s first foray into aviation. In 1999, the company offered $1.8-billion to acquire and merge now-defunct Canadian Airlines with Air Canada. The hostile bid was eventually called off by Gerry Schwartz, head of Onex, following a legal setback in Quebec.
The WestJet deal came together quickly. Onex managing director Tawfiq Popatia said he first contacted WestJet in March. That led to a “pretty intensive period of dialogue" that finished with an agreement that WestJet’s board of directors approved on Sunday night.
After including WestJet’s debt, the deal is the biggest private-equity takeover of an airline in history, according to data provider Refinitiv.
The deal is likely to go through, according to a research note from Doug Taylor, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets. Notably, Onex is Canadian-based – there are foreign-ownership limits for airlines – and it has offered a high premium.
“We see no obvious reason why a sale to Onex would get struck down by regulators or shareholders,” Mr. Taylor said Monday.
What does this mean for WestJet?
In many respects, WestJet has been struggling for some time, and the Onex takeover would give it some breathing room as its strategy evolves.
The airline industry is notoriously difficult and highly competitive; in WestJet’s case, rising fuel costs and the threat of a pilots’ strike have offered recent setbacks.
The struggles are reflected in its share price: Prior to Monday’s announcement, WestJet shares were down 46 per cent from a peak in December, 2014.
WestJet was launched in 1996 as a scrappy and price-competitive rival to major players, namely Air Canada. The company’s strategy has shifted over time, and now it is investing in new planes, adding new routes and looking to drive margins with higher-priced, business-class seats. WestJet also launched the discount subsidiary Swoop last year to compete with no-frills airlines flying to the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
“WestJet was generally well funded and was already embarking on a large and highly competitive expansion plan,” Mr. Taylor said in his client note. “In our view, a private equity owner of an airline is likely to remain rational with respect to its approach to yields and profitability versus market share.”
WestJet currently employs 14,000 people, has a fleet of roughly 180 planes, and flies to more than 100 destinations throughout the world. The company’s founder, Clive Beddoe, said in a press release that WestJet would remain headquartered in Calgary after the Onex deal.
The Air Canada-Transat deal
In late April, Transat said it was evaluating unsolicited takeover offers – a development that caused its share price to spike.
Roughly two weeks later, Air Canada says it has entered exclusive talks to buy Transat for $13 a share, amounting to a deal worth roughly $520-million. In a statement, Transat said its board of directors was approached by “several parties,” but has opted to work exclusively with Air Canada over a 30-day period.
“This announcement is good news for Transat,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, president and chief executive officer of Transat, in a press release. “This is an opportunity to team up with a great company that knows and understands our industry and has had undisputable success in the travel business. This represents the best prospect for not only maintaining, but growing over the long term the business and jobs that Transat has been developing in Quebec and elsewhere for more than 30 years.”
Calin Rovinescu, president and CEO of Air Canada, said in a separate release: “The acquisition presents a unique opportunity to compete with the very best in the world when it comes to leisure travel.”
What exactly does Transat do?
Transat sells flights, hotel stays and holiday packages to destinations in more than 25 countries across the Americas and Europe.
Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees. (When Transat first announced it was considering offers, there were concerns that Corporate Quebec would lose a homegrown company. However, Air Canada is also based in Montreal.)
Transat does not break out sales by business segment, nor by geographic area, in its financial reporting. That said, company revenue has been flat for several years, and its share price remains a fraction of where it was in years past.
News of the Air Canada talks received a positive reaction from analysts.
“We think this is a great deal for Transat shareholders given it represents [a] 149-per-cent premium over the 20-day weighted average trading price prior to the [April announcement], particularly given the company’s profitability profile has remained volatile for some time,” said Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Mona Nazir in a client note. “Furthermore, the firm’s strategic shift to expand into the southern hotelier market had put pressure on valuation, and any positive results from this strategy shift would have taken years to materialize.”
Would a deal go through?
That’s the big question for regulators. Canada’s airline industry is not known for being highly competitive, and further consolidation could be seen as a setback for consumers.
Thursday’s news was generally welcomed by Quebec Premier François Legault. “If Air Canada buys Transat, we’ll find ourselves in Quebec with a solid head office that will be able to continue to develop,” he told reporters.
However, Mr. Legault said he wanted to make a deal with Air Canada to cap ticket prices on regional routes; Canada’s No. 1 air carrier is the only one that serves several smaller destinations in the province.
“Right now, there is abuse because there is a monopoly on certain domestic routes,” he said.
