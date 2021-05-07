 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Air Canada CEO calls for easing travel restrictions after $1-billion loss

Andrew Willis
Air Canada ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. The airline reported quarterly loss Friday.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Air Canada lost $1.05-billion in the first three months of this year and is burning $14-million of cash each day, results that have newly-named chief executive Michael Rousseau pushing the federal government to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Revenues at the country’s largest airline were down by 80 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, at $729-million, compared to the same period a year earlier, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to curtail travel. Montreal-based Air Canada said on Friday that its operating loss more than doubled, year over year. The airline spent $1.3-billion of cash in the quarter, and said it now has $6.6-billion of liquidity.

“The persistence of COVID-19 and its resurgence in Canada are weighing heavily on the Canadian airline industry, as reflected in Air Canada’s first-quarter results,” said Mr. Rousseau, who was named CEO in February following the retirement of predecessor Calin Rovinescu. Mr. Rousseau was previously the airline’s chief financial officer and deputy CEO.

Air Canada struck a $5.9-billion support package with the federal government in April that included low interest rate loans to fund ticket refunds. Rival Transat AT Inc. received $700-million in government financing last month, and other Canadian airlines continue to negotiate for financial support.

On Friday, Mr. Rousseau pushed the government to do more for the industry. In a press release, he said: “It is now essential that governments communicate and implement a reopening plan for our country; recognizing that a healthy aviation sector is vital to Canada’s economic recovery.”

Mr. Rousseau said the government should replace blanket restrictions on travel “with science-based testing and limited quarantine measures.” He said: “We have seen elsewhere, notably in the U.S., that travel rebounds sharply as COVID-19 recedes and restrictions are lifted, and we fully expect this can be replicated in Canada.”

Air Canada’s first quarter results were worse than some analysts expected. The airline’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was negative $763-million, compared to $71-million in the same quarter a year ago. In a report last week, analyst Walter Spracklin at RBC Capital Markets forecast Air Canada’s EBITDA would be negative $537-million.

