Air Canada chief executive Rovinescu to retire in February, Rousseau named next CEO

Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu will retire early next year after leading the country’s largest airline for almost 12 eventful years, handing control to deputy CEO and chief financial officer Michael Rousseau.
Montreal-based Air Canada announced on Friday that Mr. Rovinescu, aged 65, plans to step down on Feb. 15 after putting the finishing touches on a pandemic recovery plan that has seen the airline lay off half its workforce of 38,000, lock in $6-billion of liquidity and rework the planned acquisition of rival Transat A.T. Inc.
“Calin has ability to be both strategic and a great operator, and he’s created a deep team,” said Air Canada director Annette Verschuren, former president of Home Depot Canada. In an interview, she said: “What we’ve witnessed on his watch is an intense, 30-year undertaking to build this global business.” Ms. Verschuren said Air Canada’s board and executive team agreed to delay succession earlier this year, when the pandemic struck.
“Calin pulled Air Canada out of the recession of 2008 and rebuilt the organization piece by piece as an outstanding competitor on the global stage,” said Mirko Bibic, chief executive at BCE Inc. and Mr. Rovinescu’s former partner at law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP. In an email, Mr. Bibic said: “His overall transformation of Air Canada is a legendary accomplishment, core course material for business schools of the future.”
As a lawyer, Mr. Rovinescu advised Air Canada for more more than two decades, successfully fending off a hostile takeover offer from Onex Corp. in 1999. He first joined the airline from 2000 to 2004 as head of strategy, then chief restructuring officer. He left to co-found investment bank Genuity Capital Markets, then was recruited back to the top job five years later.
With Air Canada’s stock price at 78 cents when he rejoined the company, Mr. Rovinescu struck long term labour agreements with the airline’s unions, renewed its fleet with fuel efficient aircraft and bought back the Aeroplan loyalty program. Air Canada’s stock price took wing, hitting $52 in January before slumping this spring as the COVIC-19 shut down flights around the world.
“I am especially proud of the company’s transformation over the last dozen years during which we built Air Canada into one of the world’s leading carriers and a global champion for Canada,” said Mr. Rovinescu in a press release. '"Air Canada will be extremely well positioned for the recovery when borders reopen, travel restrictions are lifted and the broader economy is functioning again."
Air Canada’s next CEO, Mr. Rousseau, is 61 and joined the company in 2007 as chief financial officer, after serving as president of department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co. The airline named him deputy-CEO in 2018. In a press release, Air Canada chair Vagn Sorensen said: “The board looks forward to working with Mike Rousseau, whose leadership role has evolved well beyond that of a traditional CFO over his time at Air Canada.”
Regulatory filings show that as part of a pandemic-related cost cutting drive that saw Air Canada lay off approximately 20,000 of its 38,000 employees in the spring, Mr. Rovinsecu declined his $1.4-million annual salary from April to June.
Mr. Rovinescu takes the bulk of his compensation in the form of shares and equity-linked securities, like most public company CEOs. This year’s COVID-19 related slump in the airline’s stock price cut the value of his holding in the company by a third. Air Canada filings in May showed Mr. Rovinescu’s stake in the airline was worth $13.4-million, down $6-million from a year earlier.
