Air Canada cuts seat capacity in half, eliminates routes as Ottawa warns against international travel

Air Canada said it has cut seat capacity by 50 per cent overall and by 75 per cent in the Pacific market as Canada’s largest airline eliminates routes and parks planes amid government warnings against international travel to fight the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Montreal-based Air Canada said on Monday it is withdrawing its financial guidance for 2020 and 2021. But Canada’s biggest airline said it is confident it has the cash to survive a steep drop in demand for air travel that is threatening the survival of the world’s air carriers.
“Air Canada, along with the rest of the global airline industry, is facing a severe drop in traffic and a corresponding decline in revenue as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and travel restrictions imposed in many countries around the world, including Canada and the United States,” Air Canada said in its first update on the impact of the crisis.
The spread of COVID-19 is sending the global airline industry into uncharted territory, forcing carriers to cut flights, ground jets and institute temporary layoffs to an extent not seen in modern times as travel slows.
Governments around the world are telling people to avoid international travel and large groups, and stay home to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expert warn the pandemic will have effects both immediate and long-lasting to aerospace companies here and abroad.
Calgary-based WestJet Airlines, Canada’s second-biggest carrier, has idled 60 per cent of international capacity and at least 40 per cent of domestic routes, and warned of job losses in an “unprecedented” and quickly changing environment.
Air Canada has 17 suspended or delayed the start of 17 transatlantic routes, including flights to Madrid, Rome and Dubai on top of several Asian destinations, two in South America and four domestic flights.
To preserve cash, Air Canada said it is targeting C$500-million in cost reductions and capital spending deferrals. It has suspended its share repurchase program and is using its US$600-million credit facility as it tries to raise more money with several parties over the coming weeks.
Air Canada’s share price fell by 23 per cent in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, for a decline of about 58 per cent since mid-February.
Air Canada took steps to assure markets its balance sheet will help it weather the crisis. As of March 31, the carrier had C$7.1-billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments, as well as a C$200-million credit facility it will draw on next week.
Still, Calin Rovinescu, chief executive officer of Air Canada, said Canadian airlines should receive government financial aid in the form of tax cuts and breaks on landing fees and other charges until the travel industry stabilizes.
"The crisis facing our industry is worsening as countries around the world adopt increasingly severe measures, national lockdowns and travel restrictions. We understand that the governments of the United States and many European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Norway and others have approved or are considering assistance for their airline industries in one form or another,” Mr. Rovinescu said. “Under these circumstances, we believe that the Canadian airline industry should also see similar assistance, whether through forbearance of taxes, landing fees and other charges that form part of the aviation burden in Canada or otherwise until the industry stabilizes.”
In addition to Canada’s major airlines, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious implications for equipment suppliers and training companies.
Montreal-based CAE Inc., which has benefited in recent years from growing air traffic, stands to be one of the hardest hit. The company, which makes flight simulators and trains pilots, saw its shares fell 13 per cent Monday to $24.28 in morning trading amid a broader market selloff.
“We expect CAE’s civil training segment will see lower demand as airlines park planes, reduce capacity growth plans and freeze the hiring of new pilots,” National Bank of Canada analyst Cameron Doerksen said in a note. Demand for CAE’s simulators might also be hurt if new aircraft deliveries slow, he said.
One of CAE’s biggest training customers in Europe is EasyJet, which has cut capacity and frozen hiring across its operations in a bid to protect its relatively strong balance sheet. The carrier’s chief executive on Monday said it could ground the majority of its fleet on a rolling basis as he called for coordinated government backing to help the aviation industry survive.
