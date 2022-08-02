Air Canada lost $386-million in the second quarter but saw ticket sales soar as travellers returned to the skies more than two years into the pandemic.

For the three months ending on June 30, operating revenue rose almost five times to $386-million as Air Canada flew more than 9.1 million people – 8 million more than in the same quarter of 2021.

The rush to return to flying has overwhelmed airports, airlines and government agencies, causing long lineups and delayed or cancelled flights at several airports. Air Canada reduced its schedule in June, July and August as it and other companies face staffing shortages.

“The industry worldwide is facing unprecedented conditions as it emerges from pandemic-related restrictions,” said Michael Rousseau, chief executive officer of Air Canada. “The situation is particularly challenging in Canada, where we have gone from a near two-year shutdown of air travel to rebuilding our capacity back to close to 80 per cent of 2019 levels in just a few months.”

Despite the strong demand, Air Canada’s results, released on Tuesday morning, highlight the continued toll the pandemic and the travel shutdown is having on the airline industry.

Air Canada lost $1.60 a share, compared to the same quarter of 2021, when it lost $1.17-billion or $3.31 a share.

Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada analyst, said Air Canada’s results were “mixed” but noted the airline did not alter its 2022 guidance and is headed in the right direction. Profit before taxes and margins were lower due to higher fuel prices and operating costs.

Air Canada said it entered the summer with 90-per-cent of its staff to operate 80-per-cent of its prepandemic schedule, but still found its flights and passengers faced long delays, especially at Toronto Pearson.

“We are working closely with our service providers and governments to keep addressing the issues aviation is facing in Canada and globally,” Mr. Rousseau said in a statement accompanying the financial results. “We acknowledge the inconveniences and disruptions some of our customers have faced, and we deeply regret this. This is not business as usual for us.”

