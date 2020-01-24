Air Canada fixes issue that delayed some international flights

Open this photo in gallery An Air Canada Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 C-FRSA taxis at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Jan. 12, 2019. Lars Hagberg

Air Canada says there were some delays last night and early this morning for its international flights.

The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network.

The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.

However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations today.

It apologized to those whose flights were affected.

The latest problem follows trouble late last year at Air Canada that arose after the airline launched a new booking system.

