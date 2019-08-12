Air Canada hikes Transat bid, wins support from biggest shareholder

Air Canada has raised its takeover offer for Transat A.T. Inc., bowing to pressure from large investors who were demanding more for their stakes in the Montreal airline and tour company.

Air Canada said its new offer worth $18 a share or $720-million, up from $13 or $520-million, has the support of Transat’s largest share holder, Letko Brosseau and Associates Inc., the Montreal money manager that control almost 20-per-cent of shares and opposed the first bid.

“After extensive consultations with Letko Brosseau and several other large shareholders of Transat, we agreed to materially increase our price to ensure the transaction receives the necessary level of support,” said Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada’s takeover of Canada’s third-largest airline requires two-thirds of Transat shareholder support at a meeting on Aug. 23.

The deal is expected to close next year and requires approval from legal, regulatory and antitrust bodies in Canada and Europe. The combined companies would control at least 60-per-cent of domestic flights over the Atlantic and most of the Montreal travel market, and is expected to undergo a rigorous review by the Competition Commissioner.

Air Canada said it will preserve the Transat and Air Transat brands and Montreal head office while providing greater job security for the company’s 5,000 employees.

Transat has lost money in two of the past four years, and is expected to post a loss in 2019 as it tries to expand its sun-destination hotel operations. The company’s share price in the past five years has rarely been higher than $9, and sank to less than $5 in March.

Transat said in April it was in talks with “more than one” possible suitor, and soon entered exclusive talks with Air Canada. The two sides announced on June 27 they had an agreement on a takeover at $13 a share.

Meanwhile, Montreal real estate developer Group Mach offered – and later dropped – a conditional offer worth $14 a share. Mach returned with a $14 bid for up to 19.5 per cent of Transat and conducted a concurrent proxy solicitation.

Mach, which previously made and dropped a bid for all Transat shares, said its price was better than Air Canada’s and offered shareholders a much faster return and fewer regulatory risks than the Air Canada takeover. Mach said Air Canada is undervaluing Canada third-largest airline, which has a coveted Airbus fleet at a time Air Canada’s Boeing 737 Max planes are subject to a global grounding.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Transat warned shareholders not to tender their shares or votes to the Mach offer, labeling it “highly abusive, coercive and misleading.” Quebec’s Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal, in a ruling issued on Monday, sided with a Transat complaint and blocked the Mach offer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.