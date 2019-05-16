 Skip to main content

Report on Business Air Canada in exclusive talks to buy Transat in $520-million deal

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
An Air Transat jet lands at Montreal's airport in this 2016 file photo.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Air Canada says it has entered exclusive talks to buy Montreal-based airline and tour operator Transat A.T. Inc for $13 a share in a transaction worth $520-million.

Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, said on Thursday morning the deal offers a “made-in-Quebec” path to better job security for employees of both companies and offer travellers a greater array of routes and holiday packages.

The takeover, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, will not require Air Canada to seek additional funding, the company said in a statement released before markets opened.

Opinion: With WestJet deal, Onex’s Schwartz again goes to battle with Air Canada’s Rovinescu

In a separate statement, Transat said the board of directors fielded “several” offers to negotiate a deal, but decided to hold exclusive talks with Air Canada for the next 30 days.

If those talks are successful, the decision on a deal goes to the board and the shareholders, Christophe Hennebelle, Transat’s vice-president of corporate affairs, said by phone.

“This announcement is good news for Transat,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, chief executive officer of Transat. “This is an opportunity to team up with a great company that knows and understands our industry and has had undisputable success in the travel business. This represents the best prospect for not only maintaining, but growing over the long term the business and jobs that Transat has been developing in Quebec and elsewhere for more than 30 years.”

Transat employs 5,000 people and offers vacation packages and air travel to 60 destinations in the Americas and Europe. It has a fleet of about 40 planes, Airbus A330s and Boeing 737-700s and 800s.

The news comes after Toronto private equity fund Onex Corp. said it is buying Calgary’s WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a friendly deal worth $3.5-billion.

Transat shares closed Wednesday at $10.58 in Toronto. The shares were trading up about 15 per cent at $12.20 shortly after Thursday’s open.

