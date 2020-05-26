 Skip to main content
Air Canada looks to raise more than $1-billion to boost cash position amid COVID-19

Montreal
The Canadian Press
People check in at an Air Canada ticketing kiosk at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on April 8, 2020. Air Canada is hoping to raise more than $1-billion in share offerings and debt as the company struggles to bolster liquidity amid the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Air Canada is hoping to raise more than $1-billion in share and debt offerings to bolster its cash position amid the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline says it has launched a public offering for about $500-million worth of Class A and Class B voting shares.

It has also started a private placement of unsecured convertible notes – a debt security that allows the owner to convert it into a shares – for a total of about $550-million.

The stock and debt offerings include an overallotment allowing the underwriters to buy an additional 15 per cent of the shares or convertible notes.

Air Canada says the net proceeds will bolster its cash position and provide it greater “flexibility” to manage the impact of the health crisis.

The airline said on May 4 that it had $6.5-billion in unrestricted liquidity after drawing about $1-billion in March from its revolving credit facilities.

The carrier lost more than $1-billion last quarter and grounded the vast majority of its fleet as travel demand stays at near rock-bottom levels while fixed costs persist, including aircraft leases, insurance and maintenance and hangar fees.

Completion of the offerings will be subject to various conditions, including approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TD Securities Inc., JP Morgan Securities Canada Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. are acting as joint managers for the share offering and JP Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. are joint managers for the notes offering.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

