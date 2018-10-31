Air Canada on pace to cut costs despite rising fuel bill, CFO says

Open this photo in gallery An Air Canada plane prepares for landing at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, U.S., on April 18, 2017. Timothy Fadek/bloomberg

Air Canada is combatting soaring fuel prices with higher fares and cost cuts.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief financial officer, said the company is on pace to cut $250-million in costs by the end of 2019 under a previously announced program that touches on all parts of the airline. Air Canada has already made or identified two-thirds of the reductions, including the timing of aircraft maintenance activities, and the way plane upkeep is accounted for.

The airline’s jet-fuel bill rose by 46 per cent in the third quarter, a $430-million increase that weighed on profit.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada’s smaller rival, WestJet Airlines Ltd., said on Tuesday that fuel accounted for 29 per cent of its operating costs in the third quarter. The carriers have responded to rising fuel costs with higher airfares and fees for baggage.

“Cost control remains an essential element of our strategy,” Mr. Rousseau said on Wednesday in a conference call held to present Air Canada’s third-quarter financial results.

Air Canada’s profit for the quarter was $645-million or $2.34 a share, down from $1.7-billion ($6.22 a share) in the 2017 quarter. The year-earlier period included a tax gain of $790-million. Operating revenue rose to $5.4-billion from $4.9-billion as traffic rose by 7.5 per cent.

Excluding fuel, unit costs rose by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Air Canada “seems to be realizing benefits from its $250-million cost transformation at a quicker pace,” said Fadi Chamoun, a Bank of Montreal analyst.

Lucie Guillemette, chief commercial officer, said Air Canada’s yield rise of 4 per cent was largely driven by “increases in fares and carrier surcharges,” traffic growth and “an improvement in the overall fare mix.”

Investors responded to the results, released before markets opened, by driving up Air Canada’s share price by almost 7 per cent to close at $24.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, said the company beat his expectations on almost all measures.

“Management indicated that it has now fully offset fuel price increases with higher fares,” Mr. Spracklin said in a research note to clients.

Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, said the installation of WiFi equipment on some of its planes is complete, and passengers will be able to stream online content on the entire Air Canada and Rouge fleet by the third quarter of 2019.

Air Canada launched 25 new routes beginning in the summer, flying to such places as Dublin and Pittsburgh from major Canadian cities. The routes are offered by Air Canada’s main line, discount brand Rouge and Air Canada Express on seasonal and year-round schedules.

The expansion is reflected in Air Canada’s capacity growth of about 7 per cent for 2018. The company has scaled back the growth in the latest quarter to just over 5 per cent. “We’ve always said we would be doing some [capacity] trimming but it’s around the edges,” Mr. Rovinescu said.

Executives on the conference call would not talk about Air Canada’s proposed purchase of Aimia’s Aeroplan loyalty-card business, beyond saying they expected the deal to close by the end of the year.