Air Canada posts $170-million loss, revenue rises from year ago

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Air Canada reported a smaller-than-expected loss in its first quarter as its revenue grew compared with a year ago, boosted by increased capacity and passenger traffic.

The airline says it lost $170-million or 62 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of $13-million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue for the quarter totalled $4.07-billion, up from $3.64-billion.

The most recent quarter included losses on foreign exchange of $112-million compared with gains on foreign exchange of $70-million in the first quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it lost $52-million or 19 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted loss of $63-million or 23 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

