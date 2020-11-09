Air Canada posts $685-million loss, may cut 95 more routes amid ‘unprecedented’ COVID-19 impact

Air Canada lost $685-million in the third quarter as Canada’s largest airline saw passenger revenue fall by 88 per cent.
Air Canada said due to lack of travel demand and flight restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic it has cancelled orders for 10 Boeing 737-8s and 12 Canadian-made Airbus A220s, accelerated the retirement of 79 planes and deferred the delivery of new ones.
Air Canada flew 1.7 million people in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with 14.6 million in the same quarter of 2019.
“Today’s results reflect COVID-19′s unprecedented impact on our industry globally and on Air Canada in what has historically been our most productive and profitable quarter,” Air Canada said in a statement accompanying the results.
Air Canada has pulled out of eight regional airports and suspended 30 domestic routes to save money. It said on Monday it is set to cancel another 95 domestic, U.S. and international routes and close nine Canadian airport operations, but will wait for the results of taxpayer aid talks scheduled to begin this week with the federal government.
Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, said on a conference call with analysts on Monday morning the steps the airline has taken to cut costs and bolster its financial position will enable the carrier to emerge a “strong, albeit smaller” competitor.
A recovery to pre-pandemic passenger levels will not happen for three to five years, Mr. Rovinescu said.
Air Canada’s loss was $1.7-billion in the second quarter, and $1-billion in the first.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday negotiations with the airlines on aid packages are set to begin, but airlines must reimburse customers for cancelled flights in order to benefit.
Air Canada, in results released before markets opened on Monday, said its planes flew at 43 per cent capacity, down from the 86 per cent a year ago. That’s after cancelling thousands of flights, grounding much of its fleet and laying off 20,000 people – half its work force.
The carrier burned through $9-million a day, or $818-million for the quarter, less than the $16-million-per-day management had forecast. The reduction is due to deferred capital expenditures and supplier payments and government wage subsidies.
Air Canada’s loss of $685-million, or $2.31 a share, compares with a profit of $636-million ($2.35) in the period a year earlier.
Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, said Air Canada’s results missed his expectations on several measures, including the outlook for the final quarter of 2020. He said cash burn was lower than expected, however. “We continue to view [Air Canada] as sufficiently funded to weather the pandemic under our existing vaccine timeline assumptions,” Mr. Spracklin said in a note to clients.
For the final quarter of 2020, Air Canada said it will slash passenger capacity by 75 per cent, from a year earlier, and will continue to add or cancel flights according to demand, travel restrictions and border closures. Cash burn, however, will rise to about $13-million a day, or $1.2-billion for the quarter, due to end-of-lease payments on aircraft, and the lower wage subsides from the government.
In another sign of the toll extracted by the pandemic, Toronto-based Porter Airlines said on Monday it is extending its shutdown to Feb. 11. The carrier halted passenger service on March 21, and has pushed back the restart date several times. “Planning a restart after the traditionally slow post-holiday January period, provides a reasonable opportunity to begin flying if conditions improve,” Porter said in a statement.
