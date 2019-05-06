Air Canada posts quarterly profit, operating revenue climbs higher

Air Canada reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as it saw its operating revenue rise 9 per cent.
The airline says it earned $345-million or $1.26 per diluted share for its first quarter, compared with a loss of $203-million or 74 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.
Air Canada says the results included foreign exchange gains of $263-million in its most recent quarter compared with foreign exchange losses of $197-million in the first quarter of 2018.
On an adjusted basis, the airline says it earned $17-million or 6 cents per diluted share in the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $26-million or 10 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Operating revenue rose to $4.45-billion compared with $4.07-billion in the first three months of 2018.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 18 cents per share and revenue of nearly $4.39-billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.