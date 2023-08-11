Air Canada AC-T reported a quarterly profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss as Canada’s largest airline cashed in on strong international travel demand.

A rush by North American travellers to make up for lost time during the pandemic has bolstered earnings for legacy carriers, with international destinations enjoying especially high demand.

Canada, which lifted all COVID-related restrictions last year, has seen a strong rebound in international leisure and corporate travel.

The carrier posted a net profit of $838 million, or $2.34 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $386 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Profits have also benefited from a roughly 30% drop in jet fuel prices.

The company’s quarterly operating revenue rose 36% to $5.43 billion.