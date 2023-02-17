An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. on Dec. 21, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Air Canada AC-T underscored the financial toll of the pandemic on Friday, posting a $1.7-billion loss for 2022, almost three years after COVID-19 roiled the aviation sector.

Still, the loss of $4.75 a share marks a step forward from 2021, when Canada’s largest airline lost $3.6-billion, or $10.25 a share. Revenue from seat sales in 2022 more than tripled from 2021 to $14.2-billion. This is about 83 per cent of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, Air Canada said in the earnings report, released before markets opened on Friday.

For the three months ending Dec. 31, a period that included the chaotic Christmas travel season, Air Canada reported a profit of $168-million (41 cents), compared to a loss of $493-million ($1.38) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Air Canada recorded a foreign exchange gain of $316-million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a currency loss of $732-million for the full year of 2022.

Michael Rousseau, chief executive officer of Air Canada, said in a statement he is pleased with the results, and attributed Air Canada’s improved financial performance to “solid demand” and cost controls.

“These results also validate our strategy of diversifying our revenue sources,” he said. “Revenue from our premium cabins was about 13 per cent higher, supported in part by Aeroplan. The loyalty program’s active membership is at an all-time high and continues to grow, and Air Canada Cargo revenue was up 55 per cent compared to the same quarter pre-pandemic.”

Airlines cancelled thousands of flights over the 2022 holidays as winter storms slowed aircraft movements amid strong demand for seats. The disarray came after a summer in which airlines, airports and government agencies were ill-prepared for a surge in passengers, leading to clogged terminals and passengers sitting in idling jets.

Beginning in March, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic halted most air travel and closed borders, sending the global airline industry into financial turmoil.

In 2020, Air Canada’s loss totalled $4.6-billion, compared to a profit in the previous year of $1.5-billion.

However, the 2022 fourth-quarter results on Friday signalled passenger demand has fully returned. Passenger revenue for the period exceeded 2019′s fourth quarter by 2 per cent, even as Air Canada offered just 85 per cent of the period’s operating capacity.

For the first quarter of 2023, Air Canada said it plans to keep capacity tight, at 84 per cent of the same period in 2019. It forecast an adjusted profit for 2023 of $2.5-billion to $3-billon, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

“We are very encouraged with the positive outlook ahead,” Mr. Rousseau said. “Our quarterly ticket sales were 102 per cent of the fourth quarter of 2019, on a lower level of capacity, and we expect a solid demand environment in 2023.”

Analysts said Air Canada’s results offered a mixed picture – costs are elevated but customer demand is strong. Bank of Montreal analyst Fadi Chamoun said Air Canada’s fourth-quarter profit missed consenus and his expectations, largely due to higher expenses.

Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst Walter Spracklin said in a research note a broader economic slowdown poses a risk to Air Canada’s strong demand and higher prices.