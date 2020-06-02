 Skip to main content
Air Canada raises $1.6-billion in share, debt offerings as it deals with drop in air travel

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
View of Air Canada hall at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City, on May 20, 2020, amid the new Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. - From suspending all flights to reducing their employees' wages, Latin American airlines take extreme measures and cry for government aid in the face of the expansion of the coronavirus, which could leave them losses of 15,000 million dollars this year. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

Air Canada has raised $1.6-billion in share and debt offerings, shoring up its cash balance as it weathers the pandemic-driven collapse in demand for air travel.

Montreal-based Air Canada said on Tuesday the proceeds from the offerings announced last week will bolster its working capital and give it greater operational flexibility as it tries to survive the halt to most of its passenger service.

The offerings, which closed on Tuesday, boost Air Canada’s cash total to about $9.7-billion as the airline burns about $22-million a day in fixed expenses. Most of its 38,000 employees are on government wage subsidies, and 20,000 have received notices their jobs will be eliminated as the carrier prepares for a slow recovery in demand for travel.

Air Canada sold more than 35 million shares at $16.25 each for a total of more than $575.6-million, and raised more than $1-billion in a bond offering.

“This important financing will allow us to keep our strong relative position and better manage debt leverage and risk as government restrictions are lifted and the market recovers," said Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief financial officer, in a press release. “The positive reaction from the public markets is a strong endorsement of the strength of our franchise.”

Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, called Air Canada’s move to raise capital “prudent,” even though it watered-down its share base and came at an 8-per-cent discount to the closing price before the deal was announced. Mr. Spracklin on Tuesday cut his 12-month share-price target to $23 from $25.

“While the issue was dilutive, we see the offering as beneficial to long-term viability,” Mr. Spracklin said.

