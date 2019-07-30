Air Canada says 737 Max jets may not return to skies until next summer

Air Canada says it could be a year before its fleet of Boeing 737 Max passenger jets returns to the skies.

Montreal-based Air Canada, which has 24 of the jets and another 26 on order, said the negative impact of the global grounding weighed on second quarter profit, and will worsen in the third quarter’s peak travel season.

The loss of the Max, which were barred from flying in March after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, will reduce passenger capacity by 2 per cent from the year-ago period, said Air Canada, which has removed the planes from its schedule until January 8, 2020.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s deputy chief executive officer, said he hopes the world’s aviation regulators will clear the planes to fly by the end of this year, but the time it takes to hire and train cabin crews and 400 pilots will mean the full fleet of 51 planes might not be in service until next summer.

Canada’s largest airline said on Tuesday it made a profit of $343-million, or $1.26 a share, in the three months ending on June 30, aided by a foreign exchange gain of $117-million. This compares with a loss of $102-million (37 cents) in the second quarter of 2018, a period in which Air Canada saw currency exchange losses of $82-million and asset sales losses worth $186-million.

Air Canada responded to the loss of its Max planes by cancelling routes, leasing aircraft and relying on its Rouge subsidiary’s planes. The carrier said it covered 97 per cent of its flights, a number that drops in the third quarter, historically its most profitable and busy period.

After the Max was grounded, Air Canada suspended its full-year guidance.

Passenger revenue – primarily ticket sales – rose by almost 11 per cent to $4.3-billion as yields increased by 7 per cent and traffic rose by 3.6 per cent, in the second quarter.

One measure of costs rose by almost 6 per cent from the second quarter of 2018, due to a decline in seats to sell, and costs of the Max grounding, including paying 400 idled pilots and replacing aircraft.

Air Canada released its results before markets opened on Tuesday. Investors responded to the results by driving up Air Canada’s share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange by 2 per cent, amounting to a year-to-date gain of about 75 per cent.

