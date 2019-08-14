 Skip to main content

Report on Business Air Canada launches routes with fuel-efficient A220 to seize U.S. market share

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Air Canada launches routes with fuel-efficient A220 to seize U.S. market share

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air Canada said it will launch a direct Seattle-Montreal service next spring with its new A220-300 jets.

Tim Hepher/Reuters

Canada’s largest airline aims to boost its presence in the U.S. with a pair of Airbus A220 jetliners on two new non-stop routes between Montreal and Seattle and from Toronto to San Jose, Calif.

The narrow-body aircraft, which are set to take off on May 4, are the first two of 10 that Air Canada expects to receive by the summer of 2020, granting it greater range and cost savings as rival WestJet Airlines Ltd. attempts to make further inroads into international markets.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s head of network planning, says the 137-seat A220 offers better fuel efficiency than some Boeing 737 and Airbus jets and greater range than equivalent-size aircraft like the Embraer E190 which the new planes will replace.

Story continues below advertisement

Galardo says the Montreal-based airline will be the second North American carrier, after Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc., to fly the A220.

The plane was called the C Series before Bombardier Inc. gave up a controlling stake in the aircraft program to Airbus, which christened it the A220.

In February, Air Canada said it planned to grow its share of the U.S. international transit market to two per cent from roughly 1.3 per cent – though no timeline was set.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter