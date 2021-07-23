Air Canada says rising vaccination rates boosting ticket sales; loss narrows to $1.16-billion

Air Canada is seeing a resurgence in ticket sales as vaccinations rates rise and travel restrictions are eased.
Canada’s flag carrier said on Friday the rise in travel demand helped slash its cash burn to $8-million a day, better than earlier projections of $13- to $15-million.
Still, Montreal-based Air Canada underlined the continued toll the COVID-19 pandemic is extracting, posting a loss of $1.16-billion, or $3.31 a share, for the three months ending June 30. This compares with a loss of $1.75-billion ($6.44) for the same quarter a year ago.
Revenue in the second quarter rose by 59 per cent to $837-million, from a year ago, and the airline posted liquidity of $9.8-billion.
“We are pleased to see vaccination rates increasing and more recent science-based easing of travel restrictions in Canada,” said Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, in a statement accompanying the earnings release. “The elimination of the quarantine period for fully vaccinated returning Canadians and the removal of other travel restrictions announced in June led to a significant increase in bookings. We expect this trend to further increase following the July 19 announcement communicating positive changes to come for Canadian travel restrictions.”
Air Canada in April received a taxpayer bailout worth as much as $5.9-billion. The airline said on Friday it will boost seat capacity by 85 per cent in the third quarter, from a year earlier, but will continue to burn through cash at a rate of about $3- to $5-million a day.
Lease and debt service costs account for $4-million of this amount.
Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, said Air Canada’s quarterly results missed his expectations, but daily cash expenditures are smaller than projected. The outlook for the third quarter points to a healthy recovery in demand, Mr. Spracklin said in a note to clients. The “key takeaway from the results was [Air Canada’s] ability to manage cash outflows, and we will be looking for further indications for when sustainable cash flow breakeven might be achieved,” Mr. Spracklin said.
The Canadian government on Aug. 9 plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents, a measure that expands to include all eligible travellers on Sept. 7.
Air Canada said it will adjust its planned seat capacity according to demand, global restrictions and public health guidelines. The third quarter’s seat capacity amounts a decrease of 65 per cent from the same period in 2019, several months before the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than four million people, and spurred governments to close borders and halt travel.
