Air Canada signs two Quebec aircraft maintenance deals, subject to Transat deal

Air Canada has signed two agreements for airframe maintenance in Quebec, subject to its takeover of Transat AT.

The airline and AAR have signed a letter of intent for a 10-year renewable agreement for airframe maintenance of both Air Canada’s and Air Transat’s fleet of Airbus A330 and A320 family of aircraft in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

AAR plans to make investments in Trois-Rivieres to accommodate the new wide-body A330 work of the combined Air Canada and Air Transat fleets.

Air Canada has also signed a letter of intent with Avianor for a 10-year agreement for airframe maintenance of its new fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft in Mirabel, Que.

Avianor is looking to construct a new hangar in Mirabel in close proximity to the Airbus Canada A220 manufacturing facilities.

Transat shareholders voted overwhelmingly last year to approve a takeover of the travel company by Air Canada, however the deal still requires regulatory approval.

