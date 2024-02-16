Air Canada AC-T swung to a profit of $2.28-billion in 2023, reversing a $1.7-billion loss in the year before and signalling Canada’s flag carrier has left behind the pandemic.

Montreal-based Air Canada had operating revenues of almost $22-billion for the year, an increase of 32 per cent from 2022. Seat capacity rose by 20 per cent from the year earlier, Air Canada said in its earnings statement, released before markets opened on Friday morning.

On a per share basis, profit for 2023 was $5.96, compared with a loss of $4.75 in 2022.

Michael Rousseau, chief executive officer of Air Canada, said the carrier worked to reduce debt, contain costs and strengthen its balance sheet.

“The focus on operational improvements was evident as, even with the growth in traffic and ongoing supply chain challenges, our key operational metrics and customer satisfaction improved year over year,” he said in a press release.

For the fourth quarter, profit rose by 9 per cent to $184-million, or 41 cents a share, from the same period in 2022. Operating revenues increased by 11 per cent to $5.2-billion, from a year ago.

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, said the quarterly results fell short of his and Bay Street’s expectations. He pointed to lower margins stemming from higher costs.

The airline attributed its strong performance to a range of factors, including the easing of pandemic restrictions as much of the increase in ticket sales occurred in the first half of the year. Demand for international travel rebounded sharply, as revenue for overseas fares rose by 50 per cent on a 26-per-cent rise in capacity. Additionally, higher fares boosted revenue per passenger by 6 per cent.

Air Canada carried 44.8 million passengers in 2023, up from 36 million in 2022. It reduced its net debt by almost $3-billion to $4.7-billion.

The pandemic, beginning in early 2020, halted much of the world’s air travel and closed borders, sending the airline industry into a financial crisis.

Air Canada’s losses tally $9.9-billion between 2020 and 2022.