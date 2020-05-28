Air Canada tapping securities markets for $1.4-billion to bolster cash as travel stalls

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Air Canada tapping securities markets for $1.4-billion to bolster cash as travel stalls

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Air Canada is tapping securities markets for $1.4-billion as Canada’s largest airline bolsters its cash balance amid a near collapse of global air travel.

Air Canada on Thursday said it will price a previously announced offering of 30.8 million shares at $16.25 each for a total $500.5-million, and raise US$650-million in a private placement of bonds.

The financings will be used to “supplement our working capital and for other general corporate purposes,” Air Canada said. “The net proceeds will serve to increase Air Canada's cash position, thereby allowing for additional flexibility both from an operational standpoint and in the implementation of planned mitigation and recovery measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bonds, convertible to shares, pay 4-per-cent a year and mature on July 1, 2025.

Air Canada has parked about 225 planes, cut its schedule by about 90 per cent and placed most of its 38,000 employees in a government program that covers 75-per-cent of wages. About 20,000 of these employees will be laid off, Air Canada has said, as the airline adjusts to reduced demand for air travel when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Air Canada lost $1-billion in the first three months of 2020, and burned through $22-million a day in March as governments closed borders and told people to avoid nonessential travel.

Air Canada responded by slashing costs and tapping credit markets to shore up its books, drawing on credit worth $1-billion, borrowing US$600-million secured by aircraft, and taking a $788-million loan from Export Development Canada, a government agency.

Air Canada had $6.5-billion in cash at the end of March, an amount that will climb to $9.2-billion after tapping credit lines, borrowing cash and the stock and bond offering priced on Thursday.

Air Canada and other domestic carriers are refusing to refund most air fares, hanging on to the cash as they try to survive until demand for travel returns. Air Canada had $2.6-billion in advance ticket sales at the end of March, and refunded seats worth $142-million, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Unlike in Europe and the United States, the Canadian airline regulator has okayed giving grounded customers two-year vouchers instead of refunds, angering cash-strapped consumers who might not want to fly for the foreseeable future.

Story continues below advertisement

Unhappy customers can file an appeal to the same regulator, the Canadian Transportation Agency, which says it will decide each case “on its merits.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies