Air Canada says it will buy 30 electric-hybrid airplanes and invest US$5-million in the developer, Sweden’s Heart Aerospace.

Air Canada AC-T said Thursday the 30-passenger ES-30 aircraft, which will also have a reserve generator powered by sustainable aviation fuel, are expected to be flying regional routes by 2028.

The aircraft, still under development, is expected to have a range of up to 200 kilometres, fully loaded and flying on a lithium-ion battery. The flight can reach 400 km using the back-up generator and 800 km with reduced capacity of 25 passengers. Charging time for the battery will be about 30 to 50 minutes, the companies said in a joint press release.

The ES-30 will be quieter and more reliable than the turbo-prop aircraft flown regionally, Air Canada said, with a smaller environmental footprint.

“Air Canada has taken a leadership position in the industry to address climate change,” said Michael Rousseau, chief executive officer of Air Canada. “The introduction into our fleet of the ES-30 electric regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace will be a step forward to our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

The head of Heart Aerospace called Air Canada an important partner. “The company has one of the world’s largest networks operated by regional turboprops, and it is also a progressive, future leaning company especially in the green transmission,” said Anders Forslund, founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace. “With the ES-30 we can start cutting emissions from air travel well before the end of this decade.”

The companies did not announce a purchase price for the planes, which will be made at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In a separate statement, Heart said it has orders for 200 of the aircraft, with options for another 100 and 96 letters of intent to purchase. United Airlines and Mesa Air Group are among the buyers, and are also investors in Heart. Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab AB is also investing US$5-billion in the company, Heart said on Thursday.

