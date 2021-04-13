Air Canada to issue refunds to customers for flights cancelled

Air Canada AC-T says there will be refunds for eligible customers who bought a non-refundable ticket for travel on or after Feb. 1, 2020, but did not fly.
The airline’s revised COVID-19 refund policy covers tickets and Air Canada Vacations packages bought before April 13, 2021, for flights cancelled either by the airline or by the customer for any reason.
Customers who have already accepted a travel voucher or Aeroplan points instead of a refund will have the option to exchange these for a refund.
The refunds follow a deal between the airline and Ottawa, which will provide a total of $5.9 billion in federal aid, including up to $1.4 billion to support the refunds of non-refundable tickets..
As part of the package Air Canada has agreed to cap executive compensation at $1 million and restore service to regional airports.
Air Canada has committed to resuming service at 13 regional airports as well as seven others through agreements with regional carriers.
