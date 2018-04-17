Air Canada to offer lie-flat seats on some North American routes

Air Canada says it will offer lie-flat seats for travellers who pay premium prices on flights within North America.

The new service will be available on overnight flights between Vancouver and Toronto, Los Angeles and Toronto and San Francisco and Toronto on Boeing 777 and 787 airplanes beginning June 1, the airline said Tuesday. The move is part of an expansion of its high-fare signature service for business and other well-heeled travelers.

“We know our premium customers travelling on longer flight itineraries place a high value on convenience and comfort when in airports or on board an aircraft,” said Ben Smith, Air Canada’s president of passenger airlines. ​