Air Canada says its chief executive has now begun intense instruction in French as fallout around a gaffe he made last week continues.

In a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, chairman Vagn Sorensen says CEO Michael Rousseau has already begun what the board head called “intensive learning of French.”

Rousseau also says in a letter – in French – to employees that he has started courses with a private tutor.

The CEO said last week he did not need to learn French to get by in Montreal, words that sparked immediate and widespread backlash and for which he apologized the next day.

Yesterday, Freeland asked Air Canada’s board of directors to make French communication a key criterion for senior management and incorporate improvement in the Rousseau’s French abilities into his annual evaluation.

In his reply, the chairman says he accepts all of Freeland’s recommendations, agreeing to include the CEO’s French aptitude in his performance review and to assess companywide policies around the use of French.

Executive headhunter Roger Duguay says stronger French-language standards at large Quebec companies would not significantly narrow their candidate pool or harm performance.

Duguay, a managing partner at Boyden Canada, says requiring top management to have a grasp of French – though not a mastery of it – is a feasible threshold for big corporations headquartered in the Montreal area to meet.

A demonstration in defence of French is slated for next Saturday in Montreal.

