Air Canada to tap federal wage subsidy program to rehire laid off workers

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Air Canada says it will tap a government wage subsidy program to rehire workers laid-off after most global airline traffic was halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s largest passenger airline say to it will apply for the federal emergency wage subsidy retroactively to March 15 to “retain or return” employees who lost their jobs due to government flight restrictions that reduced seat capacity by as a much as 90 per cent.

Air Canada on March 30 said half its workforce – 16,500 flight attendants, pilots, service agents and others – would be laid off. The jobs cuts followed thousands of layoffs at domestic rivals WestJet Airlines, Porter Airlines and Air Transat.

The government subsidy announced on April 1 reimburses employers that suffer a more-than 30-per-cent drop in revenue for 75-per-cent of employees’ wages for 12 weeks. The measure is intended to limit job losses and encourage employers to retain staff.

The release did not say how many employees would be rehired, but that “Air Canada intends to adopt the [subsidy] for the benefit of its 36,000 Canadian-based employee workforce” to June 6.

“While our seat capacity and operations have decreased by more than 90 per cent overnight, we are trying to keep as many of our employees as possible during the crisis and this measure will certainly help,” Air Canada said in a statement.

“Depending on wage levels, many furloughed employees will get a somewhat higher amount under [subsidy] than they would otherwise receive from employment insurance payments plus they will maintain their health insurance and other benefits and stay more connected to our company during the program period. Once the crisis passes and passenger demand increases, we look forward to returning as many employees as possible to active status as we resume normal operations,” Air Canada said.

“Any near-term recovery is reliant on the lifting of domestic and international travel restrictions and return of passenger traffic.”

