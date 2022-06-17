Industry watchers expect WestJet to remove routes from the Toronto-Montreal-Ottawa triangle as part of the Calgary-based airline’s new strategy to focus future growth on Western Canada.

The WestJet Group announced Thursday a plan to shift its resources in the wake of a strategic review of the company’s operations.

WestJet said it will add routes to more communities in the West and centre its existing wide-body 787 Dreamliner fleet around Western Canada.

WestJet spent a decade adding routes to central and Atlantic Canada in an effort to go head-to-head with Montreal-based Air Canada.

But experts say Air Canada is a juggernaut in those regions and breaking in proved difficult for the airline.

They say WestJet has made a smart decision by choosing to refocus on the region where it already has strength.

