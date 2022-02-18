An Air Canada ticketing station at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on April 8, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Air Canada AC-T topped expectations as it posted a smaller loss in its latest quarter, a sign the airline’s underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.

“We were seeing strong growth before Omicron hit. Then it was almost a very quiet period for a month, month and a half, with a lot of cancellations,” CEO Michael Rousseau told analysts Friday.

“But over the last month or so, we have started seeing strong growth, strong momentum in bookings.”

The country’s largest airline cancelled 36 per cent of its January flights, based on the number scheduled in mid-October. As of late January it had nixed nearly half of its February flights, according to flight data firm Cirium. By Jan. 28, more than 43,300 trips had been scrapped in the first two months of 2022.

Corporate travel – a key market that yields high profit margins for carriers – also continues to lag as many companies hold off on return-to-work policies, though hints of growth are emerging.

“We do see – very slow – but we do see progress week over week,” said chief commercial officer Lucie Guillemette.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were “modest” but positive for the first time in seven quarters, Rousseau noted. The company reduced its net loss by 60 per cent year-over-year. And passenger revenues climbed by $1.6-billion to more than four times the year-earlier period as passenger miles increased by 295 per cent year-over-year in October and November.

Cargo revenues helped offset Air Canada’s losses, jumping 163 per cent to $490-million compared with the same period in 2020.

As e-commerce sales and demand for delivery services continued to surge, the airline launched its first Boeing 767 dedicated freighter, with three more expected to hit the skies this year.

Rousseau also said robust advance ticket sales, which grew almost $400-million in the quarter, give the company confidence that passengers will return and that Omicron has delayed, not cancelled, travel.

The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $493-million or $1.38 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.16-billion or $3.91 per diluted share a year before.

Air Canada’s operating revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $2.73-billion, more than triple the $827-million recorded in the same period of 2020.

Analysts polled by financial data firm Refinitiv expected Air Canada to record revenue of $2.43-billion and a $539-million loss.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.