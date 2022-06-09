People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on May 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Air Canada AC-T cancelled about 360 flights at Toronto Pearson Airport in the first seven days of June – almost 10 per cent of its schedule – amid staffing shortages and a surge in passengers at Canada’s busiest airport.

The flight cancellations are split equally between arriving and departing, according to data Cirium, the aviation data company that provided the numbers to the Globe and Mail.

A rebound in demand for air travel has overwhelmed the government agencies that conduct security, customs and immigration checks on passengers at Pearson and other major Canadian airports. The aviation industry says the reduced workforce is unable to manage a rise in passengers while still enforcing the rules related to COVID-19. Vaccine mandates for employees of the federal agencies and airlines have also reduced the available staff, the industry says.

Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for Air Canada, said the airline’s overall completion rate remains high, but staffing problems at the government agencies have affected operations. “In some cases, longer security and customs processing times at airports and recurring air traffic control limitations imposed on aircraft movements, at Pearson in particular, have forced airlines to cancel flights,” Mr. Fitzpatrick said.

Passengers complain of being held on parked planes before being allowed to disembark for customs clearance, and long waits to have their baggage and pockets checked before boarding.

As the summer travel season nears, Monette Pasher, head of the Canadian Airports Council, said the government should alleviate the bottlenecks by dropping the health checks and rules put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. These include vaccine requirements for passengers and employees, and random tests for passengers, all of which take time to process and administer.

“We want to make sure the problem doesn’t get worse,” Ms. Pasher said from Halifax. “It really slows down the system.”

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Transport Minister, on Wednesday told reporters the government has taken steps to alleviate the bottlenecks at airports, including adding 400 security screening agents. He hinted more steps will be taken but declined to elaborate on what or when.

Mr. Alghabra pointed to the regular meetings of a stakeholder group comprised of people representing airlines, airports, public health, security and customs agencies. “We are of course discussing bottlenecks,” he said. “We’ve made some adjustments, more adjustments are taking place.”

In a statement, the government said, “Our efforts are having an impact – as wait times for security continue to decrease at all major airports. While we are seeing some issues at Toronto Pearson International Airport that we have raised with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, the vast majority of airports across the country are not seeing similar delays.”

On June 6, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority screened more than 131,000 passengers at Canada’s eight largest airports, compared with 162,000 on the same day in 2019 and 17,000 a year ago.

The Crown corporation contracts the work to three private companies, which laid off employees in the pandemic and are having trouble replacing them. Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which provides pre-clearance at some airports for U.S.-bound travelers, are facing similar problems.

As the pandemic eases, the number of travellers is expected to rise by July, putting more strain on the airport systems and frustrating passengers, Ms. Pasher said.

The lineups, delays and cancellations have also plagued airports in London, U.K. and Amsterdam’s Schiphol. Dutch airline KLM has cancelled dozens of flights at Schiphol to reduce the congestion, which has been blamed on airport management.

Less than a two-hour drive away, Buffalo Niagara International Airport has long been an alternative to Toronto Pearson. The airport in western New York has seen a steep rise in Canadians since April, said Pascal Cohen, senior manager of aviation business development, although it is impossible to say why. “Is it because of congestion at Pearson, or is it because Canadians don’t need to take a COVID test anymore to return to Canada?” Mr. Cohen said.

About 33 per cent of travelers starting their trips at Buffalo airport in June were Canadian, according to terminal surveys. This compares with 25 per cent in June, 2019, before the pandemic halted most air travel, Mr. Cohen said. For all of 2019, 38 per cent of the airport’s originating travelers were Canadian.

Even before the Pearson congestion problems, the airport marketed itself to Canadians as a hub with shorter lineups and less expensive fees and fares. There are no vaccine, mask or quarantine requirements for air travel within the United States. Nor do passengers flying within the U.S. face customs screening. Canadians and other non-U.S. citizens entering the United States by land must show proof they are vaccinated for COVID-19, but do not have to provide a negative test.

“We talk about two things: save time, save money,” Mr. Cohen said.

In the U.K., British Airways, EasyJet, Wizz Air and other carriers have cancelled hundreds of flights at Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport.

Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has scolded the airlines to stop selling tickets they cannot honour.

Heathrow Airport has warned that passengers could face another 18 months of travel disruptions.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, said this week travellers could face another 18 months of chaos before the aviation industry is able to hired enough people.

With a report from Marieke Walsh