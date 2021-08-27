 Skip to main content
Air Canada says it won’t offer rapid COVID-19 testing as an alternative to unvaccinated employees

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Air Canada won’t offer rapid testing as an alternative to employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The airline says it will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 30. Those who don’t have a valid reason for not having their shots could be fired.

Most companies that have said they’ll require employees to get the jab are giving unvaccinated employees the option of submitting to regular COVID-19 testing instead. But experts say Air Canada’s tougher stance could set a new bar.

Employment lawyer Chantel Goldsmith says Air Canada’s policy is legal. But the airline must accommodate those who have a medical condition or other valid reason for not having their shots.

All of Canada’s federally regulated industries, including airlines, must come up with plans to get their workers vaccinated by the end of October.

WestJet and Transat say they are still developing their employee vaccination policies. But the pilots’ union for those airlines has told its members it rejects threats of termination based on vaccine status.

