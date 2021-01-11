Air Canada’s all-stock bid for Air Transat is worth more than Pierre-Karl Péladeau’s

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Air Canada’s all-stock bid for Air Transat is worth more than Pierre-Karl Péladeau’s

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air Transat and Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on April 8, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Air Canada’s offer to buy Transat AT Inc. is richer than Pierre-Karl Péladeau’s bid for the Montreal-based travel company if investors take the all-stock version of the airline’s takeover bid, an analyst says.

Mr. Péladeau has offered the Transat board $6 a share or $223-million for the company, The Globe reported on Monday, and has urged Transport Minister Marc Garneau to block the Air Canada deal as cabinet weighs final approval of the takeover that would give Air Canada control of about 60 per cent of transatlantic routes.

Transat shareholders on Dec. 15 approved Air Canada’s offer worth $5 a share or $180-million, or 0.2862 of an Air Canada share for each Transat share. The share component is worth about $6.45, based on Air Canada’s share price on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Péladeau’s cash bid for Transat AT Inc. is worth less than Air Canada’s if investors opt for stock, but it will present an alternative if the Air Canada deal is rejected by the federal government or antitrust regulators in Europe, said Konark Gupta, a stock analyst with Bank of Nova Scotia.

“While it appears that Mr. Péladeau’s proposal has already been rejected by Transat, we believe his offer ... should provide support to Transat shares as anti-trust uncertainty ... in the Air Canada transaction persists,” Mr. Gupta said in a note to clients.

Mr. Péladeau is making the offer through his private investment firm, Gestion MTRHP Inc., not through the media company he runs, Quebecor Media Inc.

Mr. Péladeau has the backing of National Bank of Canada, and wants to preserve Quebec jobs and a francophone brand in a province that has seen the recent takeovers or breakups of key companies, including Rona, Bombardier and St-Hubert, according to a person The Globe and Mail is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Mr. Péladeau presented his plan for the airline to Mr. Garneau in a web meeting in April, the source said.

Through a spokeswoman, Mr. Péladeau declined to comment. A National Bank spokesman declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Garneau said Ottawa “is conducting a rigorous review” of the proposed purchase of Transat by Air Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government ... will be taking a decision that is in the best interests of Canadians and Canada’s air sector,” Allison St-Jean said on Monday.

A source close to Air Transat said the board negotiated with Mr. Péladeau at length and decided his offer, which came with conditions, lacked the certainty of closing during the pandemic that came with Air Canada’s bid. The Globe is not naming the source because they are not authorized to discuss the negotiations in public.

Transat has not confirmed it has received an offer from Mr. Péladeau, and declined to comment for this story. The company said on Dec. 15 it held talks with an unnamed private investor and granted him access to its financial accounts, but decided the offer was not superior to Air Canada’s and did not present it to shareholders for approval.

Shareholders overwhelmingly backed the Air Canada offer.

“There is only one offer that has been presented to shareholders,” said Serge Vallières, a spokesman for the Caisse de dépot at placement du Québec, the third-biggest Transat shareholder with 6 per cent of shares.

The Caisse backed the Air Canada deal, along with Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which holds 12 per cent of Transat, and Letko Brosseau and Associates Inc., which owns 14 per cent in addition to a large stake in Air Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Letko, senior vice-president of the money manager, said the chance to take Air Canada shares at a discount to their historical trading price made the offer an attractive one.

Patrick McQuilken, a spokesman for the Fonds, said on Sunday that Transat should have told shareholders of the other offer from the unnamed investor.

Mr. Garneau is expected to soon release cabinet’s decision on the Air Canada-Transat deal. The European Commission is expected to rule by Feb. 9. Air Canada can abandon the deal if approvals are not received by Feb. 15.

Transat shareholders in 2019 approved an offer from Air Canada worth $720-million. But Air Canada renegotiated the price in light of the collapse in air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies