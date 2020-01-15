 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Air Canada’s customer service agents’ union reaches tentative agreement with airline

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Air Canada logo is emblazoned on the tail a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Feb. 9, 2017.

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

The union representing Air Canada customer service agents in call centres and airports says it has reached a tentative agreement with the airline.

Unifor Local 2002 says the 5,600 members, which also includes customer journey management and customer relations representatives, will vote on the deal next week.

The five-year agreement would expire Feb. 26, 2026.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed but Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the union’s bargaining committee ensured employees will share in the airline’s improved profitability.

Unifor Local 2002 also represents 400 employees of Aeroplan in British Columbia and Quebec and 300 who work as Air Canada crew schedulers.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers.

