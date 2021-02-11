Air Canada’s purchase of Transat approved by Canadian government

The federal government has approved Air Canada’s Air Canada $180-million takeover of rival airline Transat AT Inc. Transat AT Inc. but applied conditions to a deal that still requires approval of the regulator in Europe.
The federal government said in reviewing the deal it took into account the effect of the pandemic on the companies, and said the takeover was in the public’s best interest.
“Noting the effects of the pandemic on air service in general, and on Transat AT in particular, the government of Canada has determined that the proposed acquisition offers the best probable outcomes for workers, for Canadians seeking service and choice in leisure travel to Europe, and for other Canadian industries that rely on air transport, particularly aerospace,” the federal government said.
Ottawa’s announcement comes days before the Feb. 15 deadline set out by the agreement. Air Canada can walk away from the deal on that date without mutual agreement.
The takeover as proposed by Air Canada would have given Canada’s flag carrier control of about 60 per cent of transatlantic routes, and the vast majority of flights by a domestic carrier to Europe.
The conditions include:
- Measures to facilitate and encourage other airlines to take up former Transat AT routes to Europe;
- The preservation of Transat’s head office and brand in Quebec;
- Employment commitment of 1,500 employees around the new entity’s leisure travel business;
- Commitment to facilitate aircraft maintenance in Canada, prioritizing contracts in Quebec;
- An airfare price monitoring mechanism;
- That the companies launch new destinations within the first five years.
“In determining the proposed purchase is in the public interest, the Government of Canada considered a broad range of factors, such as level of service, wider social and economic implications, the financial health of the air transportation sector, and competition,” the federal government said.
Air Canada and Transat announced the deal in 2019, shortly after WestJet Airlines Ltd. said it was being bought by Onex Corp. That move meant Air Canada was facing a tougher competitor from Calgary, one with deeper pockets and a greater ability to push ahead with WestJet’s strategy of expanding in the lucrative international and business class markets.
Air Canada did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
More to come.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.