Air Canada’s takeover deal for Transat faces intense scrutiny from EU antitrust watchdog

Transat AT Inc.’s share price fell by 8 per cent on Monday after the European antitrust watchdog criticized Air Canada’s proposed takeover of the Montreal-based leisure airline, echoing the concerns of Canada’s Competition Bureau.
Air Canada’s purchase of Transat would limit consumer choices and drive up airfares on transatlantic flights, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.
The European Commission said the deal could significantly reduce competition on 33 routes between Europe and Canada. The EU antitrust enforcer said other European airlines were just distant competitors and that WestJet Airlines was not a sufficiently strong rival.
“This is a challenging time, especially in markets severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but a return to normal and healthy market conditions must be based on markets that remain competitive,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The EU said Air Canada and Transat declined to offer concessions to address its concerns during the EU’s preliminary review of the deal. Regulators set a Sept. 30 deadline for their decision.
Transat shareholders in August approved Air Canada’s takeover offer of $18 a share, or $720-million. Transat’s share price fell to about $7 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
The deal requires approval of regulators in Europe and Canada, where the decision rests with Cabinet based on the recommendation of Marc Garneau, Transport Minister.
Mr. Garneau’s decision, which has no deadline, will be informed by a confidential public interest assessment from Transport Canada, and a report by Canada’s Competition Bureau. That report, released in March, said the deal would reduce competition and drive up ticket prices. The airlines’ services overlap on 83 routes, including 49 between Canada and Europe and 34 between Canada and holiday spots.
However, the Canadian watchdog did its work before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted almost all air travel and thrown into question the survival of many of the world’s airlines. Its conclusions could change as a result, but it is too soon to say, the Competition Bureau said.
Speaking on a webcast for investors last week, Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief financial officer, declined to address the deal in light of the collapse in the airline market and Transat’s share price. “The deal is still on the table as the shareholders approved the deal,” Mr. Rousseau said. “It’s a committed deal subject to regulatory approval.”
Before winning Transat shareholder approval last summer, Air Canada raised its takeover price to $18 a share from $13 amid complaints of lowballing from investors and pressure from another would-be suitor.
Air Canada coveted Transat for reasons that included its updated fleet of Airbus planes at a time Air Canada’s 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded due to safety concerns.
With files from Reuters
