Air Canada’s takeover of Transat up in the air after deadline passes

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
Air Canada’s planned takeover of rival Transat AT Inc. is up in the air after a Feb. 15 deadline to win approval from European regulators came and went without their endorsement.

The two companies are pursuing talks about unspecified “potential amendments” to their deal that could keep it alive, Transat said in a statement Tuesday. But Air Canada won’t agree to extend the deadline, which means either company now has the legal power to walk away from the transaction at any time, Transat said.

“At this time, it is difficult to gauge Air Canada’s commitment and engagement regarding the proposed transaction as market conditions have deteriorated over the last months,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note, adding that he expects other interested parties will step up and show their interest in Transat.

Montreal-based Transat disclosed on Jan.12 that it had received an unsolicited takeover proposal without demonstrated committed financing of $5 per share from an investment firm controlled by Quebec media magnate Pierre Karl Péladeau. Toronto-based investment manager Onex Corp. and Calgary-based WestJet Airlines Ltd. could also be interested, according to Desjardins.

Shares in Transat fell 8 per cent to $4.82 in Tuesday morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Air Canada stock rose 2 per cent to $22.82.

In a post to his Facebook page Saturday, Mr. Péladeau said he believed Air Canada would be unable to conclude the transaction by the Feb.15 deadline and accused Canada’s dominant airline of dragging the European regulatory analysis by failing to provide information in a timely way.

“Transat board members will regain the freedom allowing them to ensure the company’s continuity, its outreach in the community and the considerable economic benefits it holds for Quebeckers,” Mr. Péladeau wrote. “I invite them to find reasonable the terms of an agreement with my group so we can save Transat, together.”

Air Canada spokesman Kevin Mio did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Montreal-based Air Canada announced its intention to buy Transat, an international tourism company specializing in holiday travel, in June 2019, shortly after WestJet said it was being bought by Onex. Air Canada subsequently hiked its bid to $18 a share to win over some hesitant Transat investors for a equity consideration of about $720-million.

That offer was revised downward to about $190-million given the prospects for all airline companies amid the collapse in demand for air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Transat shareholders in December approved Air Canada’s new offer of $5 per share cash, or 0.2862 of an Air Canada share for each Transat share.

The Canadian government last week approved the takeover but applied conditions to a deal, including a minimum number of jobs that must be preserved. Ottawa said in reviewing the deal it took into account the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the companies, and said the takeover was in the public’s best interest.

The European Commission also has to approve the deal because the two companies have a large presence in that market. The EC in late December suspended its investigation of the deal as it awaited more information from the two carriers.

