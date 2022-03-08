A Porter Airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands in Ottawa, on July 2, 2019.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Air Transat and Porter Airlines have signed a code-sharing agreement for the busy summer travel season that will give their customers a greater selection of connecting flights in Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

The airlines say the first phase of the agreement will focus on connecting Porter’s operations at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Halifax to Air Transat’s hub in Montreal.

The code-sharing agreement will see each airline market, under its own code, flights operated by its partner.

The deal enables travellers to combine flight segments on a single ticket and check their baggage just once.

Porter Airlines chief executive Michael Deluce says the code-sharing agreement complements his airline’s own growth plans.

He says the introduction of seamless access to the international markets served by Air Transat will be a great benefit for passengers.

