An Air Transat plane at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Air Transat and WestJet have agreed to co-operate on a codeshare agreement for transatlantic travel.

The deal will allow travellers to book flights to Europe involving both airlines on a single ticket with through-checked bags.

Under the arrangement, WestJet’s code will be placed on Air Transat flights to select cities in Europe, while Air Transat’s code will be placed on select WestJet flights in North America.

The agreement is expected to be implemented early next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

The arrangement comes as the airlines look to rebuild after the pandemic devastated the travel industry.

Earlier this year, a deal that would have seen Air Canada acquire Air Transat parent company Transat AT was cancelled after the European Commission indicated its unwillingness to approve the transaction.

