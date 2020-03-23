 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Air Transat parent company lays off 70 per cent of workforce, about 3,600 staff, about

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Tour and airline operator Transat AT says it has temporarily laid off 3,600 employees, or about 70 per cent of its workforce, as the Montreal carrier prepares to halt all flights by April 1.

Transat and airlines around the world are suspending flights as governments close borders and tell people to stay home in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These measures have forced us to totally suspend our operations,”said Jean-Marc Eustache, Transat’s chief executive officer. “We have done this in such a way that none of our customers are stuck far from home, and we are in the process of bringing them back. We expect to have finished doing this by April 1, and we will then totally halt our flights. At the same time, in order to safeguard the company, we have unfortunately had to proceed with layoffs that affect a significant portion of our employees. We are doing this with great sadness and we hope that everyone will be able to return to work as quickly as possible.”

Transat continues to operate some planes to bring home customers at Caribbean and European holiday spots. Transat said as of March 22, 40,000 of the 65,000 customers abroad had been returned to Canada.

Transat said on Monday some of the layoffs take effect immediately while others require one-month notice.

Transat executives not laid off are taking a pay cut, as is the company’s board of directors.

The layoffs of pilots, cabin crew, service agents and others adds to the massive jobs toll of the Covid-19 outbreak. Toronto-based Porter Airlines suspended flights on March 20 and began issuing layoff notices to a majority most of its 1,500 employees. Air Canada, which employs about 36,000 people, has made deep cuts to its international network and is reducing its domestic routes, as well. Canada’s largest carrier said it is laying off about 5,100 flight attendants – 3,600 Air Canada cabin crew and 1,550 at its Rouge division.

