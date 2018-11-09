Air Transat president Jean-Francois Lemay resigns after five years at the helm

The president of Air Transat is leaving the airline after five years at the helm.
Tour company Transat A.T. Inc. announced Friday that Jean-Francois Lemay will leave the subsidiary in a few months.
Lemay, who has been with the company for seven years, is leaving to “take on new challenges,” chief operating officer Annick Guerard says in a release.
A successor hasn’t been selected.
Lemay oversaw a series of changes, including reducing air costs, transforming the fleet and installing a new senior management team.
Montreal-based Air Transat flies to about 60 destinations in 26 countries.
