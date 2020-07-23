Air Transat resumes commercial flights after halt due to pandemic

Air Transat resumed commercial flights on Thursday, launching a small schedule after a four-month-halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal-based Air Transat began flying three domestic and three transatlantic routes with another 18 set to start by August, even as the Canadian government advises people to avoid unnecessary travel amid efforts to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
Air Transat’s first international routes are Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London. The three domestic flights are Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Vancouver.
France and the United Kingdom recently began allowing people to enter from a list of countries, including Canada. However, the United Kingdom requires Canadians to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival. France has no such restrictions on Canadians.
On returning to Canada, however, travellers are required to quarantine for 14 days, to watch for COVID-19 symptoms and ensure they do not infect others.
“The entire Transat team, starting with our on-duty flight crews, is very pleased to return to action and to offer our passengers a restyled experience adapted to the situation,” Air Transat said in a press release. “The skies are slowly clearing and that is encouraging, but it in no way means that the crisis caused by COVID-19 is over.”
Christophe Hennebelle, a Transat spokesperson, said the U.K.‘s quarantine requirement for Canadians could be dropped on July 27. He said the airline will add several international routes in August, including destinations in France, Portugal, the U.K., Greece and Italy. Demand for fares is “way lower” than usual, but some flights to France and Portugal are almost full, Mr. Hennebelle said by phone, declining to provide details. Where possible, passengers will seated apart to encourage social distancing, he said.
Canada’s travel and tourism industry is lobbying federal and provincial governments to ease quarantine and travel restrictions, arguing the measures are delaying any economic recovery. They are assuring Canadians it is safe to fly, highlighting heightened efforts to clean planes, mandatory masks at airports and onboard, and health screening that includes temperature checks.
Public health officials say advisories against travel and gatherings are needed to slow the spread of the virus. Canada’s land border with the U.S remains closed, and most international visitors are barred entry, with the exceptions of refugees, permanent residents, citizens and foreign nationals.
Air Canada, WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines are operating small summer schedules, while Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines are grounded until August 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting collapse in air travel demand has thrown into question the survival of many of the world’s airlines, and it is not clear all Canadian carriers have the cash to survive until demand for travel returns to normal. Air Canada, which has laid off 20,000 people, has said this will not happen for three years.
Transat AT, Air Transat’s parent company, employs 5,000 people and flies a fleet of about 40 planes. Air Canada’s $720-million takeover of Transat has been delayed by regulatory reviews in Canada and Europe.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.