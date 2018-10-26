 Skip to main content

Airbus delivers first A220 to Delta after acquiring jet from Bombardier

Airbus delivers first A220 to Delta after acquiring jet from Bombardier

MIRABEL, Que.
The Canadian Press
An Airbus Delta Airlines A220 aircraft is shown at a Bombardier assembly plant in Mirabel, Que. on Oct. 26, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Airbus SE delivered its first A220 aircraft to Delta Air Lines Inc. on Friday, the first airline in North America to buy the jet formerly known as the Bombardier C Series.

Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare says Airbus can lend the plane greater scale and acknowledged that the C Series led his company on a “challenging journey.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus’s president of commercial aircraft, says the European plane-maker aims to cut supply costs in order to restore the money-losing jetliner program to profitability.

The European company acquired a majority 50.01 per cent stake in the C Series effective July 1, leaving Bombardier with 31 per cent and its name stripped from the jet series, but poised to benefit as a minority owner.

Delta’s A220 fleet is slated to reach four this year and roughly two dozen in 2019.

Airbus says it will start producing A220s for the U.S. market at a new plant in Mobile, Ala., starting in 2019, with deliveries coming a year later. The 100-to-150-seat jet is already in operation at three other airlines.

