Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Aircraft landing gear maker Heroux-Devtek reports fourth-quarter profit and sales up
Montreal
The Canadian Press

Aircraft landing gear maker Heroux-Devtek Inc. HRX-T reported a fourth-quarter profit of $20.7-million, up from $6.3-million a year earlier, as its sales rose 18 per cent.

The company says its profit amounted to 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 18 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled $184.1-million, up from $156.0-million a year earlier.

The increase came as civil sales rose to $75.8-million compared with $48.9-million in the same quarter last year, helped by increased deliveries for the Boeing 777, Embraer Praetor and E2 programs.

Defence sales were $108.2-million, up from 107.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned 49 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 18 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 22/05/24 11:47am EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
HRX-T
Heroux-Devtek
+8.45%22.72

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe