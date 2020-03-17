Many airlines at risk of bankruptcy as industry faces liquidity crisis: IATA

The COVID-19 pandemic has plunged airlines into a liquidity crisis that threatens to send many of the world’s carriers into bankruptcy.

Brian Pearce, economist at International Air Travel Association, said revenue losses have already reached the industry group’s worst-case estimate of lost revenue of US$113-billion. The outbreak of the virus has reached countries that account for 94 per cent of the global airline market, as governments close borders, ban international travel and tell people to stay home.

“This is now affecting the entirety of air transport,” Mr. Pearce said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday morning. “Demand for the business of many airlines has fallen to zero.… Airlines are running out of cash and are not able to sustain operations.”

Alexandre de Juniac, head of IATA, outlined a list of aid the group is asking governments to provide, including reduced airport fees, income tax breaks and loan guarantees. He said the cost of such measures could reach US$150-billion to US$200-billion. “We need government to act strongly and quickly,” Mr. de Juniac said from Geneva.

He said the Chinese airline market is recovering as the virus outbreak there subsides, but that all other markets including North America, Europe and Africa are “deteriorating rapidly.”

“Unfortunately some airlines will be disappearing,” he said.

