Airlines must refund customers for cancelled flights before they get federal aid, Garneau says

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Text Size

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says airlines must refund customers' money for flights cancelled in the pandemic before the carriers receive any federal government aid.

The government is readying a long-awaited package of financial bailouts for Canadian airlines, airports and aerospace industry that have seen customer demand and volume levels plunge due to fears of catching the deadly virus, border closures and travel quarantines.

Canada’s airlines have, in most cases, collectively hung on to billions of dollars in fares for flights that never happened, offering credits instead and angering thousands of customers. Most carriers are facing financial straits as about 90-per-cent of flights have been grounded, while carriers including Porter Airlines have ceased all service.

On Sunday, Mr. Garneau signalled airlines that want help from the taxpayer will have pay back customers.

“Before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds,” Mr. Garneau said in a statement, without elaborating.

“We will ensure Canadians and regional communities retain air connections to the rest of Canada, and that Canadian air carriers maintain their status as key customers of Canada’s aerospace industry.  Any assistance the Government of Canada provides will come with strict conditions to protect Canadians and the public interest.”

WestJet Airlines Ltd. recently broke ranks with its rivals, offering refunds to some customers who paid for flights that were cancelled in the pandemic. Air Canada has said it has provided some refunds where required by law, in Europe and the United States, but generally offers credits for cancelled domestic flights.

More to come

