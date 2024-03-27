Alamos Gold Inc. is buying competitor Argonaut Gold Inc. in a bet that it can turn around the troubled Magino mine in northern Ontario.

Toronto-based Alamos on Wednesday said it had reached a friendly arrangement to acquire Argonaut in an all-stock deal worth roughly US$350-million or 40 cents a share.

Argonaut shareholders are set to receive 0.0185 of an Alamos common share, and one share of a spin out company that will hold Argonaut’s United States and Mexican operations. The approximate premium being paid by Alamos is 34 per cent based on the closing price of Argonaut’s share price on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Alamos’s main motivation for buying its smaller competitor is to combine its Island Gold operation in northern Ontario with Argonaut’s Magino mine. The two deposits are located right next to each other. By combining them, Alamos says it hopes to realize US515-million in cost savings by sharing mill and tailings operations. Magino is located 40 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ont.

Magino has experienced multiple operational setbacks since starting production late last year, which sent shares in Argonaut into a tailspin.

In commercial production since last November, Magino has encountered both grade shortfalls and equipment issues with its mill. As a result, Argonaut’s costs soared, investors fretted about the viability of the operation and its debt climbed.

As part of the deal announced on Wednesday, Alamos is buying a 14-per-cent stake in Argonaut in a private placement equity financing worth $50-million that will allow Argonaut to address a shortfall in liquidity. The shares are being issued at an 8-per-cent discount.

In a conference call with shareholders on Wednesday, executives at Argonaut expressed confidence that the company is managing its challenges at Magino. Among the steps that are underway to get Magino back on track are replacing the problem parts at the mill and adjusting its blasting practices at the mine in an attempt to address the grade shortfalls.

By buying Toronto-based Argonaut, Alamos won’t have to build a new mill to replace its existing infrastructure at Island Gold. It plans to instead transition over time to use the new mill that Argonaut built.

The deal between the two Canadian gold miners comes as bullion trades at an all-time high.

Shares in Argonaut rose to $0.38 in early trading in Toronto, or by 27 per cent.